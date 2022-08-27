Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV

Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV.

The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season.

However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network.

Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the line, we don't know, but for now, the series is over.

Footage was shot at star Nilsa Prowant's wedding last year, which was said to be used in a fifth season.

TMZ reports that the series was set to return to filming earlier this year, but that it had been pushed back to COVID-19.

Now, there's no telling whether that footage will ever see the light of day.

Some of the cast members hinted there was unrest earlier this month when they shared Tweets that seemingly alleged they had yet to be paid by either the network or production company.

It's possible the pay was for the filming for Nilsa's wedding.

The series was a moderate success for the network, following in the footsteps of Jersey Shore by putting a group of unknowns together in a house.

The reaction to the later seasons wasn't as positive as the initial couple of seasons, with many criticizing the cast's antics.

In a signal that MTV was finished with the show, none of the cast members participated in All-Star Shore, and the series did not refer to it.

Buckhead Shore, which launched earlier this year, was a departure for the franchise, introducing a new crop of reality TV stars with a twist:

They all knew each other.

That format didn't particularly work out, and the ratings have been abysmal, so that show is not expected to continue.

MTV previously rested Jersey Shore for several years before reviving it as Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

A sequel, Jersey Shore 2, is also in development.

