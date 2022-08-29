FROM Adds New Faces To Season 2, Ups Scott McCord to Series Regular

When FROM returns to screens next, there will be some new faces in the deadly town.

Per Deadline, Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (The Stand), AJ Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (Anne With An E) will all be joining as series regulars.

Deadline also announced that Scott McCord, who recurred in FROM Season 1 as Victor, has been upped to series regular for the sophomore season.

FROM, led by veteran actor Harold Perrineau, follows the mysteries that abound in a nightmarish town that forces its people to stay inside after dark.

Picked up for season 2 back in April, there are still plenty of questions to be answered, especially after the events of FROM Season 1 Episode 10.

Remember that bus that pulled into town at the episode's end? Well, this new crop of characters will be the passengers aboard that fateful bus. We don't have much information beyond that, but these characters will most likely make a significant impact immediately.

As for Victor, he looks to be back in a major way, as he's proven to be a vital component of this sordid tale. Having been in the town longer than anyone, Victor's knowledge could be instrumental in finding a way home for everyone someday.

Per the official press release, in season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

FROM was a massive hit for EPIX, and the season two renewal was met with universal enthusiasm.

"The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares," said Michael Wright, president of Epix.

"We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can't wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two."

Created and executive produced by John Griffin, season 2 is currently filming in Nova Scotia and is expected to drop in 2023.

The buzz is building for this highly anticipated second offering, and this casting news only gets us more excited!

