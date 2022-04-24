FROM Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Oh, the Places We'll Go

When all is said and done with this series, I think we'll look back on this finale much differently.

There was plenty to like about FROM Season 1 Episode 10, from the continued bizarreness of the Boyd and Sara woods adventure to the radio tower finally coming to life, and even that twist with Victor and Tabitha.

But as a season finale, it didn't exactly answer many questions. So, while it was entertaining and daring and the kind of mystery hour you love to watch, it frustrates you when you realize how far we've come with so few answers.

Again, let me reiterate that there was a lot of good to come from this installment. It was everything we've come to love about FROM, but it's disappointing to feel like ten episodes in, we've made such little progress.

But trusting the process is something we have to remember with television because there is always a greater plan at play than we realize.

The finale does a decent job of at least checking in with everyone we've met throughout the first season and allowing everyone time to make some progress.

FROM has been light on the romance, understandably, but we get a lovely moment between Ellis and Fatima and some nice scenes with Kenny and Kristi here.

Kenny and Kristi have been dancing around each other since the beginning, and once we learned more about Kristi's life pre-landing in the town, it made sense why she never let herself totally fall for Kenny. She wants to stay true to the life she had before, but at the same time, she can't deny the connection she and Kenny share.

The radio tower and all the talk about home have definitely gotten to the townsfolk, and it has to be exciting and terrifying to think about what that home even means to them anymore.

Whether you've been gone two weeks or two days, your life has changed. And the life you had before has moved forward without you.

You can't blame Kristi for being torn, as you have to imagine many of them are.

Ellis: You are the love of my life. And we could be anywhere. I mean, we could be here, we could be there, we could anywhere in the world, but it would not matter because you are my home. And I would really like to be yours.

Fatima: I love you.

Ellis: Okay, wait. Is there a "but" coming?

Ellis and Fatima have found a new home in each other, but it's naive to think everything will be rainbows and sunshine forever, and it's been nice to see them have these conversations and commit to each other. Will there be trials and tribulations to come? Of course. Look at their environment.

But they love each other, and they want to make it work, which is all you can ask for in the long run.

The creation of the radio tower has lingered over the town for the past few days, and to be honest, they got that tower up quickly once Jade figured out how to give it some juice.

When Jade revealed the lamp trick, it was a moment that made you feel a little dumb. Like, of course, the lamps, which work even though the cords aren't real, would be a power source of some kind. Duh!

And apparently, there are a million lamps all across the town because, in just a few hours, they're able to power up the tower and start broadcasting a signal out!

This moment should have been more uplifting than it was, but as soon as the tower went live, so to speak, you could see a storm rolling in, just ready to knock them back to square one.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but it's been relatively smooth skies since the Matthews and Jade arrived, correct?

So, the idea of a pretty massive storm raging through town the second they're able to achieve a modicum of success on their road to return home makes you wonder if there is genuinely anything they can do to get out of that place.

It brings you back to what Sara said about Nathan and his assertion that they'd push back harder if you push them.

That storm feels like a damn big push.

Ultimately, it isn't the thing that messes everything up; it's the voice on the other end of the radio.

Now, it's not like I thought they would get the radio up and running and immediately contact someone and go home. For starters, they don't even know where they are! But getting into contact with the outside world is a step in the right direction. That right direction being home.

But I didn't even think of the monsters intercepting the line! Or if not the monsters, then someone who is working against them.

Tabitha has been hellbent on digging that hole and figuring out where the wires go, and it takes her into a lair where she finds Victor! And more drawings.

Victor's absence had loomed over the show for weeks, but there was no way he was dead, so it was just a matter of figuring out where he went. It appears the whole time he was waiting underground at the instruction of the boy in white, who is proving to be quite the ally these days. Maybe.

If there's some underground world underneath the town, there's no way it's stable or a place you want to be long term.

Victor says "they" sleep down there, and you have to assume he means the monsters, so he and Tabitha venture off somewhere, and that's a great little mystery but also a big what in the hell?

Victor has been ahead of his time, but it's not as if he knows how to get home or what to do any more than anyone else. I still believe that Ethan is the key to so much. He's honestly the smartest person in that town, and the idea that the pictures tell a story is the best explanation of this whole series I've seen yet.

Taking all the pictures and putting them together could help you figure out what the ending is supposed to be, but no one is ready to listen to Ethan quite yet.

Is it possible the answer to everything is that they're in a story? Whose story and why I have no idea, but that feels like as good a guess as anything else right now.

Elsewhere, Boyd and Sara prove themselves to be a decent team, and their woods journey gets creepier and creepier the longer it lasts.

Visually this episode is stunning, and nothing more so than the visual of Boyd and Sara emerging into the cobwebbed-filled forest. It's disturbing on every level, and those spiders attaching themselves to Boyd's skin is an image that's hard to shake.

It all leads to Boyd's physical decline as the day wears on and Sara morphing into the voice of reason and the helper. For good reason, these two have been on rocky ground, but Sara at least steps up here to help Boyd. Or at least that's what it looks like she's doing.

The boy in white shows up just in the nick of time to help here and call me crazy, but I think the boy is trying to help, even though the faraway tree he sends Boyd to leaves him in quite the pickle.

He seems to be guiding them toward something, and what that something is remains to be seen, but I don't think it's something terrible. There's enough evil going on there that the boy doesn't need to play games on top of everything.

But if he's helping them, you have to wonder not only why but how he's able to get away with it. The monsters seem to be very much on the ball, so how are they letting this one rogue kid fracture the plans they've made.

We better get a FROM Season 2 to figure it all out because the answers are right within our grasp but still too far away to make sense.

Loose Ends

Jade is a lot of things, and they're mostly awful, but his scene with Tian Chen was a highlight of the entire season. There's a real person underneath all that arrogance, and that glimmer into the heart of Jade was special.

A bus from Grand Rapids rolled into town right before the credits popped up. Isn't that where Kristi is from? Do we think that's an empty bus, or is the town about to get a lot bigger and more opinionated?

That's a wrap on FROM Season 1!

Overall, this series was strong from start to finish, and it was a perfect look at the human psyche when faced with an unstable and unexplained reality. The cast was terrific, and the writing was top-notch. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of this twisted tale.

