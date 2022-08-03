Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Ellen Pompeo Exits as Series Regular!

Ellen Pompeo has an exciting new role... and it means she will be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy.

The glue that holds the medical drama together will star in and executive produce an upcoming orphan-themed drama for Hulu.

Hulu says the drama is “inspired by the story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism."

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is," the logline continues.

"As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

Pompeo will work alongside her Calamity Jane production company exec Laura Holstein on the project.

Katie Robbins (The Affair) serves as creator, writer, and EP of the show.

Erin Levy (Mad Men) serves as showrunner and exec produces.

Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Andrew Stearn round out the EPs.

Naturally, the casting will lead to questions about Pompeo's involvement on Grey's Anatomy Season 19.

The medical drama continues to be a ratings winner for ABC, and now, we have some bad news.

Per Deadline, Pompeo will appear in just 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 19.

The star will continue to narrate every episode, but she won't be around in person.

Pompeo has played Meredith Grey since the series premiere, and has been vocal in the past about the potential of the show continuing without her.

Now, it seems like it could become reality.

“Shonda and I, I think — we’ll see, we’ll see,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight in May.

“Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point.”

“The show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show,” Pompeo dished.

“It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content.”

“We’re going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me.”

“We’ll find someone, or maybe, we won’t," she said at the time.

In recent weeks, it has emerged the show is prepping a huge shake-up by adding five new series regulars.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis are playing new first-year residents for the 19th season.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 concluded with several cast members seemingly on the chopping block.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m.

