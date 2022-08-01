Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reacts to Season 19's First Script, New Series Regulars

Grey's Anatomy has been well-known for switching things up.

With its 19th season on tap for the fall, we will meet five new series regulars playing first-year residents.

Longtime cast member Caterina Scorsone took to social media Sunday to reflect on the first script and new series regulars.

"Memorizing lines for #1901," the star shared, adding:

"There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous."

"Inside and out. Here we go."

The veteran medical drama is experiencing a shake-up of sorts, with the arrival of Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the Residency program was nixed on the recent season finale.

In response, it has been disbanded and a new crop of residents will premiere, leading to questions about the long-term viability of the show.

Shum Jr. is set to play the sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant Daniel "Blue" Kwan.

“Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” according to the character breakdown.

“A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.”

Francis will take on the role of a first-year surgical resident named Mika Yasuda. A middle child with eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underestimated — and uses it to her advantage,” reads the official character breakdown.

“She’s dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident that she can make it in the program and rise to the top.”

Floyd plays Simone Griffin, a new surgical resident who is smart, high-achieving and humorous.

Simone has a painful personal history at Grey Sloan and, despite growing up in Seattle, never wanted to work at the hospital, per reports.

Terho plays Lucas Adams. The character is “the charming black sheep of his family,” according to the character breakdown, which continues as follows:

“Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match."

“He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”

Kane will play a first year surgical resident who “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” according to the official description.

“Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

What are your thoughts on these casting updates?

Hit the comments below.

The series returns on October 6 at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.