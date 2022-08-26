House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewers

at .

HBO is in it for the long haul with House of the Dragon.

The Game of Thrones spinoff has been renewed for a second season, less than a week after its debut.

According to HBO, House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand, and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., "based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the press release states.

On the Bridge - House of the Dragon

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one."

Speaking With Her Daughter - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1

"Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

"A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, and star.

Alicent Spectates - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1

Also starring is Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, and John Macmillan.

Rounding out the cast is Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

The series was named the biggest HBO series premiere ever, with 10 million total viewers across linar and HBO Max platforms when it launched.

At the time, the premium cabler said that those numbers would be around 20-40% of the actual viewership because of people catching up post-airdate.

Inquiring Minds - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1

“It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night. House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO & HBO Max in a statement following the ratings news.

“We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George, Ryan, and Miguel have in store for them this season.”

The reaction to the series has been overwhelmingly positive.

New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

House of the Dragon Quotes

I, Viserys Targaryen, first of his name King of the Andals, and the Rhoynar, and the First Men Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm do hereby name Rhaenyra Targaryen Princess of Dragons tone And heir to the Iron Throne.

Viserys

Alicent: Did you read it?
Rhaenyra: Of course, I read it.
Alicent: When Princess Nymeria arrived in Dorne, who did she take to husband? Rhaenyra: A man.
Alicent: What was his name?
Rhaenyra: Lord Something.
Alicent: If you answer with "Lord Something," Septa Marlow will be furious.
Rhaenyra: She's funny when she's furious.
Alicent: You're always like this when you're worried.
Rhaenyra: Like what?
Alicent: Disagreeable. You're worried your father is about to overshadow you with a son.
Rhaenyra: I only worry for my mother. I hope for my father that he gets a son. As long as I can recall, it's all he's wanted.
Alicent: You want him to have a son?
Rhaenyra: I want to fly with you on dragon back see the great wonders across the Narrow Sea And eat only cake.
Alicent: I'm being serious.
Rhaenyra: I never jest about cake.
Alicent: You aren't worried about your position?
Rhaenyra: I like this position. It's quite comfortable.
[Alicent gets up to leave.]
Rhaenyra: Where are you going?
Alicent: Home. The hour has grown late.
Rhaenyra: Princess Nymeria led her Rhoynar across the Narrow Sea on 10,000 ships to flee their Valyrian pursuers. She took Lord Mors Martell of Dorne to husband and burned her own fleet off Sun spear to show her people that they were finished running.
Alicent: So you remember.
[Rhaenyra rips a page from the book.]
Alicent: If the Septa sees this book then...
Rhaenyra: Fuck the Septa.
Alicent: Rhaenyra!

  • Permalink: Rhaenyra!
  • Added:

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Photos

On the Bridge - House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon Round Table Art
Daemon Spars - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1
Speaking With Her Daughter - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1
Mother and Daughter Time - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1
Happy Times - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1
  1. House of the Dragon
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed for Season 2 as Series Premiere Reaches 20 Million Viewers