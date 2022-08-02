Mandy Moore Sheds Light on Picking a New Role Following This Is Us: "It's Daunting"

Mandy Moore is speaking out about life following her six-season stint on This Is Us.

The drama series wrapped its run earlier this year, with Moore revealing that what comes next is "daunting."

Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the hit drama, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about life following This Is Us.

“Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us],” she explained to the outlet after revealing she was reading scripts for new roles.

“And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did.”

Moore explained that she “loves working” and that “every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job.”

“I’m dealing with some of that, thinking, oh my gosh, am I never going to work again? I have been reading stuff and thinking about what’s next, but it’s daunting.”

“I feel like I know it when I see it in the same way that I did on [This Is Us],” she shared.

“I’m remaining open and excited about finding something wholly different, something that is challenging in a completely new way that I haven’t done before."

"I don’t quite know what that is, but it could be a series, it could be a limited series, it could be a movie, I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

Moore added that she drove by the studio recently and reminisced about her time on the show.

“I drove by Paramount the other day and just had this, ugh, long sigh and a little bit of heartbreak thinking that for six years, normally would be going back to work right now at this time of year,” she said.

“I really miss my friends. I miss the work. I realized, ‘Oh, we said goodbye to the Pearsons.'”

“I’m sad about that,” she continued.

“But I’m also excited about figuring out what’s next while I try to enjoy a little bit of downtime.”

What are your thoughts on the series being over?

Are there any upcoming projects you think Mandy would be a great pick for the cast?

Hit the comments below.

