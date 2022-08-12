Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 3 Renewal; Influence Spinoff Nixed

Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

News of the renewal is no surprise.

The third series set in the wildly successful Power universe drew bumper ratings upon its launch last year.

"Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming.

“And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Set in the early 1990’s, the series tells the origin story of fan favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan and Tony® Awards winner Patina Miller (Madam Secretary, The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past.

Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.

Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion.

Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves.

The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

The second season premieres August 14.

Meanwhile, Starz has nixed one of the planned spinoffs that were set to expand the franchise.

TV Line reported Thursday that Power: Influence, which was initially set to be the fifth show in the franchise before Tommy took its place, is no longer in development.

There have been rumblings of late that the show would never see the light of day, and now, we have confirmation.

The Power universe as a whole has been huge for Starz and is helping the premium cabler with solid returns.

It is also a big hitter internationally on Starz Play.

What are your thoughts on the renewal of Raising Kanan?

Are you surprised that Influence is not moving forward?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.