Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Pope manage to escape the iron fist of justice?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9, he was hauled in for questioning and quickly realized his time on the outside could be coming to an end.

Meanwhile, J, Deran, and Craig grappled with the truth, leading them on a very unexpected mission.

Elsewhere, Julie tried to make amends following her part in a plot against the boys.

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.