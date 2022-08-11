Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did the gang manage to move on?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9, Asta was overwhelmed with guilt after she, Harry, and D'Arcy got rid of the dead body.

One of the Guys - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Harry tried to come to terms with the meaning of all the recent mysterious occurrences in town.

As sharks circled from all angles, it was time for a big change in the dynamics of the show.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

If a bullet hit this human heart, it would kill this body before I could turn back into an alien, then I would die, too.

Harry

Mike: I'm pretty sure I heard two distinct caliber gunshots.
Harry: That was me. I'm still celebrating. It's my birthday! [releases a popper]
D'Arcy: Yay, Harry.
Asta: [whispery] Woo hoo.

