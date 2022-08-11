Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did the gang manage to move on?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9, Asta was overwhelmed with guilt after she, Harry, and D'Arcy got rid of the dead body.

Meanwhile, Harry tried to come to terms with the meaning of all the recent mysterious occurrences in town.

As sharks circled from all angles, it was time for a big change in the dynamics of the show.

Use the video above to watch Resident Alien online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.