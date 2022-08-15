Watch Tales of the Walking Dead Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What happens when you prepare for the apocalypse before it happens?

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to a doomsdayer named Joe, who had a bunker prepared for the beginning of the end.

However, his life was upended by the sudden death of his companion, Gilligan.

Armed with a map and a mission, Joe made his way across America.

Unfortunately for him, the world was far more unforgiving.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.