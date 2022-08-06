What to Watch: Five Days at Memorial, A League of Their Own, Locke & Key

We've got another exciting week of premieres ahead, TV Fanatics.

Once again, the newest offerings on streaming.

We'll also be saying goodbye to Locke & Key, which is wrapping up its third season.

Scroll down for our recommendations.

Saturday, August 6

8/7c A Dangerous Affair (Lifetime)

Love triangles can be boring unless they become deadly! Lifetime kicks off its Love, Lies, & Seduction slate with A Dangerous Affair.

A pilates instructor works up a sweat with her sexy client, but things get complicated when she encounters a mysterious masked woman amid a murder investigation.

Our protagonist, sadly, becomes a target because of this woman’s erotic obsession with the new beau, and, of course, things could get deadly!

Sunday, August 7

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

FREE POPE!

In a jawdropping moment, we learned that Pope confessed to Thompson, and now he’s in the clinker for Catherine’s murder. Sadly, he begins to spin out of control, and he faces grave danger while on the inside, potentially as his past continues to haunt him.

Meanwhile, J, Deran, and Craig must figure out how to help Pope from the outside.

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

It's a busy day in Chucalissa.

First, it's election day, with Andre, Patrice, and Wayne Kyle running for mayor.

Second, it's the reopening for The Pynk.

Monday, August 8

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Welcome to the Wild Wild West!

Roswell goes to the O.K. Corral in this twisty hour which is unlike anything Roswell has ever done before.

The alien mist puts Liz into a fever dream, where she’s got to save herself and her love before time runs out.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

MurphMax shippers will be thrilled to hear that the two of them will have some long overdue conversations.

However, they may have to hit pause since there are new people after Murphy and Darnell after they pop up on the radar of Paula’s boss.

Darnell fears that everything may be crashing down around them.

Tuesday, August 9

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

A blackout engulfs Manhattan. The trio races back to the Arconia to get to Lucy – but has someone already beaten them to her?

Suspense, thrills, romance, and music all feature as the pieces of the puzzle start to come together.

Arconiacs, unite! You won’t want to miss the next installment of Only Murders In The Building.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The Unit races to rescue a captured ally.

Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song.

Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla's control.

Wednesday, August 10

Locke & Key (Netflix)

It’s the final season of the series, so you definitely want to tune in to find out how everything comes to an ed.

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.

Check out the trailer below!

Thursday, August 11

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

We’re still reeling from Isabella’s shocking arrest!

Now, Gael and the rest of the Coterie must support her and hope that she gets proper representation when she goes to court to answer for her behavior.

Meanwhile, after some overdue and unavoidable conversations with Evan, Mariana reconsiders her relationship with Joaquin.

Friday, August 12

The Mrs. Pat Show (BET+)

The hilarious comedy returns, and we should prepare for Pat to find herself in more comical situations.

The series has already been renewed for a third season, so it's nice knowing we have a lot of Mrs. Pat on tap.

Check out the trailer.

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Apple TV's thrilling drama from Carlton Cuse is one of the most shocking TV show's you'll ever watch.

TV Fanatic got the chance to screen all the episodes of the series, which charts what really happened at Memorial Hospital during Hurricane Katrina.

The series features a stellar cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Adepero Oduye, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, Cherry Jones.

A League Of Their Own (Amazon Prime Video)

A reboot of Penny Marshall’s iconic 1992 film, A League Of Their Own traces the inception of the Rockford Peaches, a women’s baseball team in 1943.

New characters with big dreams take to the field, but do they have what it takes to make it in the majors?

A modern sensibility brings this important part of sports history to life again with plenty of humor and heart.

All eight episodes of Season 1 drop on August 12!

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Melanie Field, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, and Nick Offerman.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The season finale launches us into all new potential catastrophes and unimaginable twists.

With Kelly’s life hanging in the balance and the sudden (WTF?) appearance of a whole new encampment on Mars, it will require delicate and precision discourse to save them all.

Back on Earth, unbeknownst to Margo, her secrets are not so secret anymore. What will Aleida do with what she’s learned? Can she take it back and slow the FBI investigation?

It’s been another out-of-this-world crazy season. It’s a relief to know that we can look forward to Season 4. Meanwhile, sit back and countdown with us to the finale!

This Fool (Hulu)

Chris Estrada brings some of his stand-up to life with this irreverent, working class comedy about a totally lost 30-year-old employee of a non-profit for reformed gang members, Hugs Not Thugs, who feels stuck in his life.

The former gang–member who gives him the most trouble is his cousin and rival, Luis, played by the hilarious scene-stealer and stand-out, Frankie Quiñones. It also stars Michael Imperioli. It’s good for some laughs, and we have exclusive content coming at you, too, so stay tuned!

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it!

Daxton is official, and the entire school is abuzz with this hot new pairing, but Devi begins to doubt what exactly Paxton sees in her when people openly express that the hot jock and weird nerd with anger issues don’t match.

Meanwhile, another factor that may get in between them is a hot new Indian guy that Devi is forced to spend time with.

Thank goodness this isn’t the last season, am I right?

