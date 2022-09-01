1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel

1932 is adding another popular star to its excellent cast.

Sebastian Roché has signed up to appear in the Yellowstone prequel, according to Deadline.

The series serves as a follow-up to 1883, which drew acclaim and strong viewership when it launched on Paramount+.

The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford were revealed to be headlining the project back in May.

The series was initially revealed as 1932 when it was ordered to series, but it was later switched up to 1923.

"Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser said via statement at the time when the show landed a pickup.

“It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

The new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Network and Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness, Tulaas King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man.

There is also a 1883 spinoff in the works.

The Yellowstone universe is huge, and it's clear there are plenty of stories to tell.

As has been the case with previous entries in the franchise, details of Sebastian's character are being kept under wraps.

Boo, right?

Then again, it's always fun heading into a new show, knowing little about the world to make it fresh and exciting.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.