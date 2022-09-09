9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Casts Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, & Amanda Schull

9-1-1: Lone Star is on track to return for its fourth season early next year, and there will be plenty of new additions to the cast.

Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull have all landed recurring roles in the new season of the FOX drama.

McDonough is set to play Sgt. Ty O’Brien, "a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen (Lowe)," according to the outlet.

McDonough guest-starred as the character in one episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

Woodside will portray Trevor,r "a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher."

"His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm."

Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group.

"She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case."

9-1-1: Lone Star has been a huge success for FOX since its launch as a spinoff of the parent series 9-1-1.

Many new shows add new faces to the cast as the years go on, and McDonough, Woodside, and Schull are excellent picks for the fourth season.

McDonough has appeared in shows like Yellowstone, Arrow, and American Horror Story.

Woodside has appeared on Lucifer, Pearson, and Suits.

Schull has appeared on Pretty Little Liars, Suits, and One Tree Hill.

9-1-1: Lone Star also stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Gina Torres, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker also star.

