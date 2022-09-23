Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte

The Bridgerton universe is expanding.

As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works.

And now we have our first look.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Charlotte is already a fan favorite with Bridgerton fans, so it will be fun to delve deep into her history in this limited series prequel.

India Amarteifio takes on the role in the prequel.

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George, and Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds , Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).

Bridgerton has been a huge success for Netflix and is currently in production on its third season, based on the love story of Penelope and Colin.

The series takes on a new relationship with a member of the Bridgerton family each season.

Netflix has yet to announce premiere dates for the third season or the spinoff, so all we can do is wait.

The streamer also released a first-look video introducing the cast.

Check it out below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.