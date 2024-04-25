A Major Bridgerton Spoiler May Have Leaked, And Fans Aren’t Sure What to Think

Bridgerton became a significant hit almost immediately when it debuted on Netflix in late 2020.

The series, created by Chris Van Dusen under the banner of Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, dealt with the dating machinations of the upper classes in Regency-era England.

The second season arrived on Netflix in 2022, with a spinoff, Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, debuting on the service in the spring of 2023.

Now, the main Bridgerton series is set to return to Netflix with a two-part third season after the show was renewed for third and fourth seasons back in 2021.

The new season will consist of two halves, each lasting four episodes, with the first four arriving on May 16 and the second four on June 13.

Initially set for release in 2023, the third season was delayed to 2024.

While production was complete before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Netflix reportedly did not want to release the show at a time when the actors were not available to promote it.

A big spoiler?

According to a photo on Reddit that was posted in mid-April, an image from the new season makes it appear that the character of Kate (Simone Ashley) is pregnant.

In the image, the character is shown with her hand on her belly, indicating this rather large development.

However, This is not an absolute confirmation of the pregnancy, and where the photo originated is unclear. As pointed out by one commenter on the subreddit, "many of the women place their hands that way" on the show.

Most of those reacting to the image seem pretty happy about it.

"I'm mainly here for Kanthony at the moment," one Reddit fan said.

"I'm not a fan of Polin or the characters that make the ship and haven't been won over with anything they've shown us thus far."

The history of Kate

The character comes from India and was initially named "Kathani," or Kate Sharma. She debuted on the series in season 2.

The story of Kate and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) was a primary one on the series in the second season, so will likely figure heavily in the third season. Fans call the couple "Kanthony."

After a flirtation for most of season 2, including his near-marriage to Edwina and a brief coma, Kate and Anthony ended up together, revealing their marriage in the final episode.

Clues about Kanthony

In March, a "sneak peek" of the new season made it clear that Kate and Anthony remain part of the show. In the clip, Anthony is seen approaching Kate and asking her to dance.

While they remain part of the show, it appears that Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton) will have the primary storyline on the second season of Bridgerton.

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," an official synopsis released last summer said.



"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly,"

Bailey, the actor who plays Anthony, talked about the iconic romance in an interview with W Magazine, in which he also discussed his Showtime series Fellow Travelers.

"I'm a massive fan of Kanthony," the actor said in the interview.

"There’s so much to enjoy for both of them now, and we explore that in season three. They’ve overcome a lot."



"[We’re] talking about the need for communication in a romance, and that study of how they communicate and how little they did communicate until the very end [of season two]. So now, we can see them completely celebrate each other for who they are."

What else to expect on Season 3 of Bridgerton

The first photos for Bridgerton's third season arrived in June, nearly a year before the new season premiere.

It was revealed around that time that the series would skip the third novel in the series from which it was adapted, skipping directly to the fourth novel, known as "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton."

On Valentine's Day, Netflix held a fan event to preview the new season.

Featuring panels with the cast and crew of the show, the fan event provided the first footage of the new season and the episode titles for the new season. Bailey and Ashley did not participate in the event.

The episodes in the first half of the new season will be titled "Out of the Shadows," "How Bright the Moon," "Forces of Nature," and "Old Friends."

“Usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars,” Shonda Rhimes said of the new season at that fan event. “But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We’re already rooting for them because we already know them, and I’m excited for that.”



Stephen Silver is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.