CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out.

Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV Line premiered a new clip that highlights why they will not be seen on the second season.

The two characters are sailing somewhere around the Arctic Circle, according to CSI Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria).

"They're on a boat above the Arctic Circle, so yeah, she probably dialled them up on a sat phone asking all about you, Chris," Joshua is heard saying in the clip to Chris (Jay Lee).

The aforementioned clip finds Chris wondering what the returning Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) had to say about the new team.

However, it sounds like Catherine will be coming back to the team with little in the way of information if the lovers are sailing around the great big world.

They helped take down countless bad guys between the original CSI and its spinoff, so it's probably a good thing they're enjoying their life away from crime scenes.

Petersen was first to announce his exit when the show got picked up for a second season.

Fox followed suit, revealing that she didn't want to split Sara and Gil up again, so it was best to move on.

Helgenberger's return will help fill the void left by the departing stars.

Ever since the reboot was announced, fans have been clamoring for more Catherine.

“I wanted to make sure there was a reason Catherine would come back to the job,” the actress said of her return earlier this month at TCA.

“It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back? That was important to me."

"I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did," Helgenberger adds.

CSI Vegas returns Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.