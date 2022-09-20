Dancing With the Stars Returns! Who Went Home First?

Dancing With the Stars made its bow on Disney+ Monday night in what we can only describe as a two-hour show.

Leaving its ABC home allowed for better production values, big changes, and no commercial breaks.

Live content is tricky to pull off, more so when there are no commercial breaks, but the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 was a valiant attempt at reinvigorating the franchise.

The high-stakes premiere concluded with multiple couples in jeopardy and we even got our first elimination of the season.

Here is how the scores played out for the couples on the night.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong - 26/40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke - 20/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintesev - 24/40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten - 20/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - 29/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - 27/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki - 17/40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - 21/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - 28/40

Cheryl Ladd and Lous Van Amstel - 21/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - 28/40

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach - 23/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber - 28/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas - 32/40

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov -20/40

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd - 18/40

At the end of the night, we learned that Teresa and Jason were in the most danger, and their scores were largely to blame.

Teresa's performance with Pasha had a lot more pizazz and than Jason and Peta's, and ultimately, the judges agreed.

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd were the first eliminated contestants of the season.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is off and running.

There were some big surprises on the night, but it's not uncommon for some of the contestants to be nervous until they find their footing.

The true test will be in how the remaining competitors perform in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.