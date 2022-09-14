Euphoria: HBO Boss Shuts Down Reports Season 3 Will Be the End

Euphoria was HBO's first foray into programming for a younger audience than its typical fare.

The Zendaya-fronted series has delivered bumper ratings, a rave reception, and recognition with major awards wins.

When the series snagged a third season renewal, rumors started to emerge that the series would be wrapping up.

However, HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys shut down reports that the series is ending.

In an interview with Deadline after the show scooped up six awards at the Emmys, Bloys clarified the network's intention.

He wants the show to continue beyond a third season and for the series to evolve as its characters get older.

There is always that worry with dramas set in high schools that they will try to keep the teenagers as teenagers for as long as possible.

But it seems like Euphoria is embracing the change, and that could keep things fresh for a fourth season -- and beyond.

Earlier this week, Zendaya became the youngest-ever two-time acting winner at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress faced stiff competition in Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Laura Linney (Ozark), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

"Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” said Zendaya as she accepted the award.

“Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight," the star continued.

"Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”

“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said.

“So, thank you very much.”

The cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to enter production early next year, but the show is not expected to return until 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.