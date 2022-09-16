Monarch Series Premiere Eclipses 10 Million Viewers

FOX might have a hit on its hands with Monarch.

The broadcast network on Friday revealed that the Susan Sarandon country music drama has eclipsed 10 million viewers with its series premiere.

The series stands as 2022’s #1 scripted debut, the series premiere of FOX’s all-new drama MONARCH has reached more than 10 million viewers across four linear telecasts (Sunday, Sept. 11; Monday, the 19th; and Wednesday, Sept. 14th) and digital platforms, with a total view time surpassing 500 million minutes.

Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 posted a 1.0/7 L3 rating among Adults 18-49 and 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, making it 2022’s #1 scripted debut and outperforming HBO’s House of the Dragon by +43% (0.7 A18-49 L+3 on 8/21/22), according to a press release.

Together with its Sunday encore, Monarch averaged a 1.2 L3 rating in the demo and 6.5 million Total Viewers.

Monarch is FOX’s most-watched (4.7 million) and most-streamed (525,000) Fall scripted debut in three years (since Prodigal Son, 9/23/19).

The network has has the #1 scripted (Monarch) and #1 unscripted (Next Level Chef) debuts of 2022.

The series moves to its regular night and time out of The Resident on September 20.

In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty.

But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Beth Ditto).

FOX's fall season officially gets underway next week with premieres for 9-1-1, The Cleaning Lady, and more!

Check out what's coming up on Monarch below.

