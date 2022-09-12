NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres.

CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before.

"Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name," the official logline for NCIS Season 20 Episode 1 reads.

"Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven," it continues.

"Special Agent Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, learns about plans for an attack on RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises) in Oahu, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise," reads the logline for NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1.

The event marks the second crossover for the two shows, but this will be the biggest crossover yet because of the search for answers.

The trailer certainly highlights how difficult things will be for the team if they don't unmask who is going after Parker.

There are plenty of high-stakes scenes on display, including our favorite agents making their way onto a plan and finding everyone dead.

There's a lot to look forward to here, and I have faith that this will be a big crossover from the trailer alone.

Both shows have been creatively strong, and that should continue into their season premieres.

NCIS: Hawai'i, in particular, got off the ground running last season, carving out a very different tone than the other shows in the franchise.

Hopefully, it can keep that tone when we get to the biggest crossover to date.

Have a look at the full crossover trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the crossover event on Monday, September 19 at 9/8C.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.