Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Coffee & Confessions

Say what you want about Marvin, and there's plenty to say, but it feels like he's trying to turn over a new leaf.

Anger management classes may have been court-ordered, but we've seen him take some of the teachings and apply them to his own life, which is a big step for him. And we've also seen him try, albeit sparingly, to make amends with Jukebox.

Giving his daughter some space has been the right move for Marvin, and as you'll see in this exclusive clip from Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 4, he's very aware of his failures as a father and the destruction he's left in the wake of his actions.

One of the best qualities of Raising Kanan and all the Power Universe series is how multi-faceted the characters are. And Marvin may have started the series as the slightly inept comic relief, but he's shown himself to be a much deeper character over time.

And he's a lot more self-aware than you'd think.

Whether Jukebox ever forgives her father will be up to Jukebox, but at least Marvin is well-aware that his actions were reprehensible and don't deserve automatic forgiveness just because they're family.

Talking with Renée and being open about his role in their fractured dynamic is huge for Marvin, and above else, hopefully, he continues to strive to be someone better than the person he was. Marvin could also use a friend, so maybe he and Renée can make their coffee dates a regular occurrence.

Elsewhere during this pivotal hour, Raq and Kanan escape the city and find themselves in the Catskills. But it won't be all fun and games when business follows them out there.

We seem to be building toward something big between the usually formidable mother and son duo. Neither one is being honest with the other, but I wonder if a trip like this will bring them closer together or push them further apart.

We'll see Burke continuing her part-time job of snooping into Howard's shooting and thus peeking into his private life as well. What she's looking for remains to be seen, but there's a good chance it may eventually blow up in her face.

We're also seeing the tension between Lou-Lou and Crown reaching extremely high levels, and there's only so much friction business partners can have. We know Crown wants Lou-Lou out, and perhaps Lou-Lou has some plans of his own regarding Mr. Camacho.

This season has been nothing short of fantastic, and it looks like we're in for another heavy hour. Can you believe we're already at the halfway point?

Before you get too sad thinking about that, check out the exclusive clip below and let us know how you feel about Marvin and Renée becoming friends and how you think the relationship between Marvin and Jukebox will play out throughout the rest of the season.

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.