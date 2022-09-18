Power Book III: Raising Kanan Post Mortem: Quincy Brown Talks Crown's Fatal Mistake

Beware that this interview will be all about the ending events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 6, which saw everyone's favorite record producer run into a Lou-sized problem and an ill-placed auxiliary cord. So, if you haven't seen the installment yet and don't want to be spoiled, ABORT MISSION.

Things between Crown and Lou-Lou have been bubbling for a long time, and it was only a matter of time before these two really went at it. But did you see THAT ending coming?

We got to speak with series star Quincy Brown about that final scene, what he wishes he'd gotten to do on the series, and what he'd like to say to all the Crown Camacho fans out there.

Quincy Brown is as pleasant a person as you can speak with, and you can tell in the way he talks about the characters and the series that this was a role that meant a lot to him.

When asked about what he thought when he read the script for the first time and read about Crown's demise, he replied, "Definitely a loss of words. And we can't prepare for that. I think that's the underlying statement.

"I'm really sad. But it really gave me a feeling I never felt before. This was my first time exercising this type of scene on camera. So to even let it settle into you, it does something to you, and you appreciate the feelings and being able to exercise who I am as an actor. More than anything, Power gave that to me."

Crown's death comes at the hands of Lou-Lou, and it's a pretty long, gruesome scene. We're used to seeing people shot in the head or even the occasional severed limb, but strangulation is extremely personal.

While it was "heartbreaking" for Brown, he was also cognizant of Lou-Lou's reasoning.

"As much as I love Lou, I understand. So, really playing who I am, but then understanding, and obviously, getting the auxiliary cord treatment. There's more, too. I'm thankful we got to see the more truth," Brown said.

"It's trippy. Very much so. I think I hit every single button. But then that one button. It's like the button with the little plastic cover over it."

And what was that button that Crown pushed? What was his fatal mistake?

"Easily, stepping to Raq," Brown stated. "I feel like, at the end of the day, Crown's intention was not to be spiteful, even though it may seem like he was just doing shit to get at him a little bit. But so was he. The dynamic that we had seemed like an understanding.

"So, what I was doing wasn't necessarily a complete, let me go behind your back and do this. I'm trying to protect my business. And I didn't know Raq. So it's like; therefore, even me overstepping that boundary, to her, let's factor out Lou.

"I'm looking at the Raq side of the things, the way that you can translate it, the fact that they're talking every day, and here comes me trying to create a solution to a slight problem; maybe that route doesn't even really give a fuck about them.

"So, you think she cares about protecting what I'm talking about? I'm low-key letting them know, look, this his dirt up in this thing because this ain't happening. And that was tricky."

Crown didn't go out without a fight. And during his time on the series, Brown got to do a lot of different things, but when questioned whether or not there was anything he wished he'd gotten to do on the series that he never did, his answer was simple; "Use that gun I owned. That's it. All them bullets."

Coming into the Power Universe is no easy feat, as the Power fandom is knowledgable and very invested in this world.

And joining the universe was special for Brown, who stated, "Power Universe has a thing, a palace. It seemed like I walked into a palace first day on set. So to be a part of the pre-group for new Power fans, you may think the fact that it's out, you may not realize how new the show is.

"But you get this dive into Crown's history, why he is who he was. And I think it's just the beauty of storytelling to shout this out to Portland and Chelsea, just all the writers and directors.

"The whole cast. I think we have the best camaraderie, in a pandemic, to get this story told in a real, truthful way."

And what does Brown have to say to all those Crown Camacho fans out there mourning the loss of their favorite producer with the amazing wardrobe, quick wit, and ear for music?

"To the Crown Camacho fans out there, listen, there's never the end. So let's just know that things could be uncovered in flashbacks, and just leave it at that."

Well, you can never say never when it comes to Power, so we'll keep our eyes peeled in case the story of Crown Camacho still has some chapters left unfinished.

Tell me in the comments how you're feeling about Crown's death, what Brown had to say about it, and what you think comes next for Lou-Lou on the heels of this murder!

While his time on Raising Kanan may be at the very least paused, for now, Quincy has a new single, 'Jetty,' that you can check out down below!

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.

***This interview has been edited for length and clarity.***

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.