SEAL Team Exclusive Deleted Scene: Clay Has Serious Doubts About Jason

SEAL Team Season 5 was one of the best seasons yet.

The series made the move to Paramount+, and it was more gripping than ever.

To celebrate the imminent release of SEAL Team Season 5 on DVD, TV Fanatic has an exclusive deleted scene to showcase some special features on offer.

The clip is from SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8, which was one of the most shocking episodes of the series.

It picks up in the aftermath of a building collapsing on the team, and Clay is starting to believe there's something amiss with Jason.

We see Clay question Ray about his perception of the blast that almost killed the team, while Brock and Sonny have fun in wheelchairs as they recuperate.

Starring David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel) as Jason Hayes, Seal Team: Season 5 arrives on DVD on September 13.

"The highly anticipated four-disc collection features every thrilling episode from the fifth season, as well as an exclusive gag reel, deleted scenes and four behind-the-scenes featurettes," the press release states.

"In the intense fifth season of SEAL TEAM, the Bravo team must execute high-stakes missions on foreign soil, but also face explosive troubles much closer to home," reads the official logline.

"The band of patriots, led by Jason Hayes (Boreanaz), selflessly put their lives on the line for a call of duty that includes rescuing a weapons expert, taking on an enemy’s nuclear program, and racing against the clock to stop a terrorist attack."

"Trust will be tested, commitment will be questioned, and unlikely heroes will rise in this thrilling and gritty look at America’s front lines."

The fifth season stars Boreanaz, Max Thieriot (Bates Motel, Neil Brown, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY), and Toni Trucks (NCIS: New Orleans).

Check out the exclusive clip below.

