Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing

I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma.

Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and hilarious. Like a "wild animal wearing an evening gown" level of awkwardness. Also, "wild animal wearing an evening gown" level of hilarious.

Once again, Lower Decks succeeds in exploring a unifying theme with diverse plotlines. In this case, the message is one of valuing oneself and recognizing how important it is to be true to that. Even if it means stunning all your significant others' friends into unconsciousness.

The nostalgic value of returning to Deep Space Nine twenty-three years after the series's finale is immeasurable. Scoring both Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman as guest voices to reprise their roles of Kira Nerys and Quark, respectively, is a triumph.

And to pick up on post-war sentiments and lingering Bajoran resistance while the Federation moves forward with Gamma Quadrant commerce is incredibly nuanced politicking for a show ostensibly out for laughs.

Depending on how you parse the narrative, there are as many as five conflicts in play in a twenty-six-minute script.

First, Freeman's sudden promotion (?) from the mere bearer of gifts to lead trade negotiator thrusts our intrepid captain into a role of placation and soothing of bruised egos when the Karemma arrive, intent on finding fault with the Federation's offers of trade.

Admiral Buenamigo: The Vancouver has been rerouted to the Asparagus System to evacuate a colony being threatened by a brown hole.

Captain Freeman: Wait, wait, that’s not even a thing.

That leads us directly into DS9's legacy conflict between Quark and his pursuit of profit and Kira's intent to keep things on the station running on the up and up.

Despite her commander rank in Starfleet, Kira's still battle-born and street-smart when dealing with the likes of Quark. So when he refuses to deal with the Karemma, she's sensitive to his motives.

Kira: What is wrong with you?

Quark: I have principles!

Kira: No, you don’t!

And then, of course, Quark and the Karemma form the episode's highest profile conflict involving tech theft, kidnapping, an EMP grenade, and a dash to the wormhole.

Behind the scenes, we're treated to Tendi confronting her Orion heritage and learning to take pride in the skills her pirating family trained her in.

Like the Rutherford backstory on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 5, getting to see Tendi activate her ass-kicking abilities is a thing of beauty.

Of course, it all comes at the price of putting up with shanty-singing poser Mesk.

I got adopted by humans and everything I know about Orion I learned from holo-novels. Bad ones too. The ones with the boobs on the cover.

Since only Rutherford witnessed Tendi's pirate-ninja alter ego, it might be interesting to see her break out those skills on a team away mission and blow everyone's mind.

With everyone else tied up in deep, soul-searching, self-actualizing experiences, leaving Boimler to hit a winning streak at the dabo table is pretty brilliant.

Back on the ship, Mariner's introduction to Jennifer's sorority... er, friends is a masterclass in demonstrating how much a character values a relationship by showing what they're willing to give up.

In this case, Mariner gives up her essence -- her snark, her sass, her confidence -- in order to make a "good impression" on the friends.

Jennifer: Why are you being so polite? This doesn’t sound like you.

Mariner: Because I’ve been trying this whole time not to be bossy or mean to your friends.

Jennifer: Why?

Mariner: Because if they didn’t like me, you’d get mad and then this wouldn’t work out.

Jennifer: Beckett, I like that you don’t take sh*t from anyone.

Mariner: Really?

Jennifer: Yes! I know my friends can be a bit much. I’ve been looking forward to you tearing them a new one. Go, destroy them!

Mariner: [Sighs] Thanks, babe.

I'm loving this relationship for Mariner. Suddenly, she not only has someone who gets her, but she also has someone she wants to want to be with her.

And yeah, it's counter-intuitive to think that being disingenuous at a social gathering is going to impress someone who has fallen for the real you, but who among us hasn't tried to be the best version of ourselves -- i.e., not ourselves -- because we don't think the real us will make the grade?

I'm also fascinated by the idea of a girlfriend sleepover in one of those hallway bunks. How exactly does that work? Is there soundproofing or a divider?

Not that I'm here to discuss the sex lives of Star Trek cartoon characters (especially after the Shaxs and T'Ana overshare on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4), but doesn't Jennifer have quarters? Would sleepovers there just make more sense?

Mariner: Well, I definitely didn’t have ‘Phaser all your friends’ on my bingo card.

Jennifer: That’s what I like about us. You keep things unexpected.

Overall, we're seeing a LOT of character development in our core four this season.

Whether it's Bold Boimler or Berserker Boimler, our Boim-Boim is growing up. Of course, it's Jennifer's friends who have to point this out to Mariner, who has put on some Big Sister blinders when it comes to Ensign Bradford.

Jennifer Friend 1: Hey girl, can we talk Boimler?

Mariner: Oh, I know what you’re going to ask. And no, he actually not reverse aging, he just doesn’t get enough vitamins…

Jennifer Friend 1: Is he single?

Mariner: What?

Jennifer Friend 2: Purple hair is so sexy!

Tendi's stepped up with her Senior Officer training and learned to embrace the parts of her she's tried to divorce herself from. Of the four, she's the only non-human, but it's only when her Orion-ness becomes a focus that we remember she has a dramatically different backstory from the others. More of that, please.

Alpha Ensign Mariner has proven (to herself as much as anyone) that she can toe the line given enough motivation.

From rising to meet Ransom's most unrealistic expectations to falling into relationship tropes because she's never cared for someone the way she cares for Jennifer, she's showing layers of vulnerability I could never have predicted in Season 1.

Mariner: Everyone, shut the f*ck up!

Castro: Ugh, you can’t tell us what to do! This is my salon!

Mariner: And this is my phaser. Hey, did you know that when you’re unconscious, you actually consume way less oxygen?

Castro: So? What does that have to do… [Mariner stuns her with the phaser]

And discovering that much of Rutherford's growth happened before we ever met him is a genius bit of wraparound storytelling. We still have the mystery of his implant/memory wipe to solve.

For the record, my money's on Jellico.

This foray to Deep Space Nine ends elegantly, with everyone concluding their adventure with a drink at Quark's.

Between dinner at Sisko's Creole Kitchen, the visit to Bozeman, Montana, and this stopover at one of the most historically, politically, and strategically important space stations in the Alpha Quadrant, Season 3 has been a guided tour of some of Trek's most significant landmarks.

Tacky Cardassian fascist eyesore.

