The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross to Lead Season 27

Zach Shallcross is officially the next Bachelor.

ABC confirmed the news that had been heavily rumored for weeks during the emotional season finale of The Bachelorette Tuesday night.

Shallcross was a pivotal part of the most recent season, making the decision to end his journey after an emotional realization about his future with Rachel.

Zach's search for love continues Monday, January 23 when The Bachelor Season 27 gets underway.

ABC offered the following description of Zach:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love.

Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like.

He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

“I’m obviously very nervous but this is obviously a once-in-a-lifetime, incredible opportunity,” Zach told Jesse Palmer during Tuesday's Bachelorette finale.

“I’ll be ready, I’m ready.”

He continued, “I’m more ready, that’s almost fuel to the fire. I’m ready to find my person, my best friend, and that breakup didn’t deter it.

Zach's connection with Rachel burned bright, but not bright enough to sustain a relationship.

