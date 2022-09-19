The Resident Season Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek: Twice the Bad News

The return of the best medical drama on network television is almost here!

Resident Fanatics are eagerly awaiting the The Resident Season 6 Episode 1, and with good reason.

They left us with a few questions and some surprising personal developments in the lives of Chastain's finest.

TV Fanatic was fortunate enough to score an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, and we couldn't wait to share it with you!

As you recall, Devon has made some big career changes over the season.

Initially, he was Chastain's diagnostician, among other titles, when Conrad went into the private sector after Nic's death.

Over time, he devoted himself to clinical trials and was determined to pour all of his focus into that avenue of Healthcare above all others.

Devon entertained a job opportunity elsewhere that would give him the lab access, amenities, and funding that he desired to follow his passion.

However, his love for Chastain superseded things, and he remained.

In our exclusive clip, it seems that Devon is deep in the throes of a trial at Chastain.

Kit worked hard to keep one of her best doctors at Chastain, but there's only such she can do.

In the clip, Devon is running a trial in a humble lab at Chastain, but he's proud of what he and his team have accomplished.

They've been working around the clock to meet their deadline for a diabetes trial.

Devon and Kit have a conversation about the upcoming election and how that make affect Healthcare if the governor prospect follows through with slashing funds.

But there is another concern as well.

Kit is worried about their limited resources compared to other labs and what that could mean for their trials and the aid they receive.

While Devon is confident they can pull things off and manage just fine, a reality check hits them when Kit gets a phone call.

It's from the sponsor of their upcoming trial, and it's not good.

Not only does Devon have to hear some hard news from Kit, but he's getting text messages from Leela as well.

While their relationship still feels in flux, Devon is always Leela's person, and she may need to lean on him while Padma undergoes some complications.

We know from the episode synopsis that Padma's pregnancy won't go smoothly.

When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle, the synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials at Chastain

In the clip, Leela's message alludes to some bad news, too. Whether or not Padma and AJ have a healthy child remains to be seen.

But the promise of assitance from series regular, Ian, sounds exciting.

But that's just some of the drama that we can anticipate from the series' big return!

Check out the sneak peek below!

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

As always, we'll have full reviews and a lively round table for you every week.

Don't forget to check back in with us after the premiere for a full review!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.