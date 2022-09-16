The Serpent Queen Sneak Peek: A Cruel Twist of Fate

Some people have all the luck.

Then again, if it weren't for bad luck, some people wouldn't have any luck at all.

What's all this talk of luck, anyway?

It seems that Aabis, the pretty girl that she is, has found herself in a bit of an unwelcome predicament.

Well, it's unwelcome from her point of view.

Getting called to the King's bed can be a blessing or a curse.

If you were to ask Angelica, getting tossed up in the King's business could be a pretty cushy gig.

You could get a place of your own, live rent-free, and who knows what other benefits could come of it.

But Aabis is in much deeper than she'd care to be, and she reveals she's pregnant with the King's child.

She doesn't even seem to be averse to the pregnancy so much as she is averse to the idea of caring for something, which would swiftly curtail the freedom she loves so much.

Naturally, as she's part of Young Catherine's retinue, she's asking for her help. If nothing else, Catherine can ask her magician to put an end to the pregnancy.

Yep, abortion was an issue even in royal courts, if not more so than in the rest of the world in the 1500s.

But Catherine isn't of a mind to help at all.

As we saw in The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 1, Catherine was married off to the King's youngest son, and her main purpose in that marriage was to produce an heir.

Catherine would have been doing so willingly and with aplomb, if it weren't for Diane de Poitiers, who has laid claim to Catherine's young husband, Henry, body and soul.

Catherine's role demands she become pregnant, so seeing how easily it came to Aabis won't be easy for the future queen. It's a cruel twist of fate that Aabis didn't want to get or stay pregnant, while it's key to Catherine's existence.

But jealous? Catherine won't admit to THAT. But, in this exclusive clip, you can see Catherine's personality taking shape from how she takes the news to her eye-rolling and adamance that Aabis is on her own.

Liv Hill is pulling it all off excellently, and it looks like she's having a ball bringing Young Catherine to life.

But as The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 2 finds her learning to outwit the royal household in the wake of her uncle's death, she will no doubt need those in her service to fight with her rather than fight against her if her future is to be secure.

Will this flippant-turned-angry response from Catherine be the last of it, or will Catherine help Aabis, who has found herself in this position merely because she didn't have a choice in the matter?

Check out the clip now:

The Serpent Queen airs on Starz on Sunday nights at 8/7c.

We'll be providing recaps and insights with our reviews weekly after the episodes drop, so we hope you'll be following along with us as we explore Catherine de Medici's life and exploits.

