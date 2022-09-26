The Witcher Spinoff Blood Origin to Premiere in December on Netflix

The Witcher franchise expands later this year on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that The Witcher: Blood Origin will launch worldwide on December 25.

The six-part series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Yeoh is set to play Scian in the highly anticipated series.

"Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves," reads the official character breakdown.

"No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."

"When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent."

The cast also includes Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, and Dylan Moran.

Netflix also revealed at the event that the original series The Witcher is coming back later than many expected.

The series is set to return in the summer, meaning we still have a long wait on the horizon for fresh episodes.

The cast of the original series includes Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimî M. Khayisa, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson, and Kim Bodnia.

Netflix also announced premiere dates for YOU, Emily in Paris, The Watcher, and more at the event.

Check out a teaser below.

