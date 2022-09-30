TV Ratings: Ghosts and Young Sheldon Return Strong for CBS; CSI: Vegas Returns Low

The numbers for Thursday, September 29 are in, and there are some surprises.

Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 1 delivered 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down a bit from last season's averages.

However, shows are returning down across the board, so the numbers are good.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 inched up in total viewers to 6.2 million viewers, but it was down a bit in the demo (0.5 rating).

The series premiere of So Help Me Todd launched with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The total viewer tally is very good for the broadcast network's, but the demo number lacked.

We'll see how it holds up in the weeks to come.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating -- marking series lows.

However, the series was a strong performer in delayed viewing last season, so it could still be strong.

NBC's rotation of Law & Order (4.3 million/0.5 rating). SVU (4,5 million/0.5 rating). and Organized Crime (3.5 million/0.5 rating) were all down from last week's crossover, but the numbers for all three are still strong.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen managed 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while Welcome to Flatch (0.9 million/0.2 rating) picked up some viewers.

Call Me Kat (1.2 million/0.2 rating) matched its lows.

ABC went with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4 million/0.5 rating) and Hocus Pocus (2.8 million/0.5 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.