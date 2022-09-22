Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Who did not survive the deadly trails?

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1 picked up months after the end of Ronald Pergman.

Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town.

Things went awry from the jump, pushing Cassie and Jenny to investigate the disappearance of a backpacker.

Was there any connection to their previous cases?

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.