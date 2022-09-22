Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Who did not survive the deadly trails?

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1 picked up months after the end of Ronald Pergman.

Introductions Made - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1

Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town.

Things went awry from the jump, pushing Cassie and Jenny to investigate the disappearance of a backpacker.

Was there any connection to their previous cases?

Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Well, it's our job to get them in the Big Sky state of mind.

Sunny

Beau: Denise, you keep cooking for me like this, Imma need a whole new wardrobe. And I don't even know where to shop in this town.
Denise: That's okay, I'll take you. Make sure everything fits right, especially in the back.
Beau: Okay. Okay. You're gonna make me blush.

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Sunny Barnes - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
Introductions Made - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
Backpacking Alone - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
Couple In The Woods - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
Gathering Intel - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
Poppernak Helps - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 3
  3. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 1