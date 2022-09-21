Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 1

How did the team warm up to new Europol liaison Megan "Smitty" Garretson?

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with the murder of an American police detective on international soil.

Safety First - FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1

There were some initial teething problems because Smitty's way of working differed from her predecessor.

Meanwhile, Vo dropped a bombshell on her peers about her future on the team.

Watch FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1 Online

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Forrester: OK. So now, Panzarasa has radioactive material that could explode in a dirty bomb in any city in the world.
Raines: A few sticks of dynamite in a briefcase. Boom. Can make a city unliveable for nearly the next half-century.

Kellett: Well, what I want to know is how do you get the name Smitty out of Megan Garretson?
Forrester: That's a question I asked her myself.
Kellett: And?
Forrester: She said something about a need-to-know basis, and it never got beyond that.

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1

