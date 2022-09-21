Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 1

How did the team warm up to new Europol liaison Megan "Smitty" Garretson?

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with the murder of an American police detective on international soil.

There were some initial teething problems because Smitty's way of working differed from her predecessor.

Meanwhile, Vo dropped a bombshell on her peers about her future on the team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.