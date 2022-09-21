Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did every member of the team make it out alive?

FBI Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with a sting operation to secure a massive bomb.

Finding an Entrance - FBI Season 5 Episode 1

However, it became clear that the bomb was in different hands.

Meanwhile, OA got an update about Maggie's condition as the rest of the team pondered what would change next.

How did it all play out for them?

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

FBI Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Curt: The damn thing can blow up a whole city block.
Nina: Is he bluffing?
Scola: I sure hope so.

Curt: Demand is strong, supply is weak. That's Economics 101, my brother.
OA: A hundred-percent bump in two days is not economics. That is robbery.
Curt: This inflation thing is real. Supply-chain issues, labor shortages, prices have skyrocketed.
Scola: That guy a bomb broker or an economist?

