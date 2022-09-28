Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did a young, recent Ivy League dropout commit a heinous crime?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 2, an officer was gunned down at a pawn shop and the team tried to connect the dots to find out what happened.

OA tried to work with a new person, but he realized it was a difficult endeavor.

Meanwhile, Jubai had some reservations about the trajectory of the mission.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.