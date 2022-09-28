Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Eve manage to reunite with her son?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with her following a surprising lead that could be the answer to everything.

Surving the Primeval - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Eve tried to find a ruthless prehistoric group.

Gabin, Izzy, and Ella questioned whether they were fit enough to survive in 10,000 BC.

What did they learn?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Ty: I don't know how patient they're going to be. Silas lied about his identity. People are dead because of his actions. People want to hold him accountable.
Sam: That's not my problem!
Billy: Actually, it's all our problem. Paara and her people are bringing us food today, and I don't think we want to anger the people who are trying to help.

Eve: At Least when Josh was here, I had somebody. Now I’m all alone.
Ty: You’re not alone, Eve. I happen to be excellent company.
Eve: Yes, you are.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Surving the Primeval - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
Experiencing Loss-tall - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
Ty Asks for Paara's Help - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
Meditation - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
Seeing the News from 34 Years Ago - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
New 80s Pad - La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
