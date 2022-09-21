Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 2

How did the Romans manage to move on following the death of the glue that held them together?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 2, Nicky and Gigi went to war, with Gigi revealing all about Nicky being with her mother ahead of her death.

Roman Patriarch -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, sparks continued to fly between Wage and Nicky, leading to one of the most shocking bust-ups yet.

Elsewhere, more details about Gigi's future career came to light.

Was Nicky appreciative of the competition?

Monarch Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

I can't lose my sister and my mother at the same time, so I'll help you but under one condition, no more secrets or lies.

Gigi

Dottie: Honey, what have I always told you?
Nicky: That there's only one queen.
Dottie: That's right. Your turn will come someday.

