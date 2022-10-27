1923: Premiere Date Set for Yellowstone Origin Story

Are you ready to delve back into the world of the Duttons?

Paramount+ today announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, which will debut on Sunday, December 18th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19th on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons.

Led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), and James Badge Dale (Hightown).

Rounding out the cast is Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari,and Ben Richardson.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, includes the upcoming series Tulsa King, Lioness, Bass Reeves, and Land Man.

News of the premiere date for 1923 comes a day after Deadline reported that the series was eyeing a two-season run that would consist of 16 episodes total.

Not only that, there are TV follow-ups set in the 1940s, and 1960s eyed.

