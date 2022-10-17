Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Exit

It's hard to believe that Below Deck Season 10 gets underway next month.

The premiere date (November 21) and trailer were unveiled over the weekend at BravoCon, leaving us with a lot of questions.

Captain Lee Rosbach returns alongside Chef Rachel Hargrove (third season) and Chief Stew Fraser Oldender (second season).

New additions for Season 10 are Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

"Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests," Bravo's synopsis for the new season teases.

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

The trailers for the Below Deck franchise are always heavy on the drama, and it looks like Lee has his work cut out for him with this group of yachties.

Lee has been at the helm of Below Deck since the beginning, but the trailer certainly hints that his time on the series could be coming to an end.

He reveals he has been having difficulty keeping up with the demands of the job.

As a result, he gathers his staff and declares:

"I've made a decision."

It's possible some crafty editing tricks are being used here to make us think things are going one way, but they're going in another vastly different direction.

Bravo does tease that things are about to change.

"The entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet," we're told.

Bravo also revealed at BravoCon that it had renewed Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8), Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Season 4), and Below Deck Down Under (Season 2).

Check out the official trailer for Below Deck Season 10 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.