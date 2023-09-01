Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 8 Cast, Premiere Date, and Dramatic Trailer Revealed

There's never a dull moment in the Below Deck franchise, and the official trailer for Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 8 promises to be the craziest to date.

The highly-anticipated new season premieres Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Captain Sandy Yawn reunites with Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 7 stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.

Below Deck Down Under's Tumi Mhlongo is crossing over to take on the role of Chief Stew.

The other familiar face is Deckhand Luka Brunton, who joined the Below Deck Down Under cast this week.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and Stew Jessika Asai.

"Set amidst the mesmerizing Italian Riviera and the historic façade of Genoa, Italy, it's all hands on deck this season for Capt. Sandy and her team," the logline teases.

"From outrageous guests to after-hours antics, the boat gets rocked throughout each charter as the crew navigates complicated dynamics and unexpected rifts."

"In a franchise first, unprecedented staffing changes dominate the season, which tests each department as they struggle to find their sea legs through unforeseen turnover," Bravo teases, hinting at more casting changes than before.

"Sandy levels up this season with the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, which challenges her deck crew as they attempt to navigate the busy industrial port with utmost precision."

"Before they even leave the dock, visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork."

"Sandy leans on temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy," the logline for the reality TV hit adds.

"On deck, the crew is overwhelmed by their workload on the oversized vessel as the interior deals with a clash of personalities."

"Chef Jack wows the guests with his impressive take on local Italian fare, but things start to sour when communication goes south."

"Between friends with benefits and open relationships, there's no shortage of boat-mances and boat break-ups."

"When disagreements impact productivity and former friendships start to implode, Sandy is faced with a wave of difficult decisions."

