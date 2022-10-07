Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Exclusive Featurette: Celebrities Talk Iconic Game Show!

If there is one word to sum up Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, it would be: entertaining!

Some of your favorite celebrities, from comedians to athletes to musicians to actors, coming together to have a little fun, share a laugh with Pat and Vanna, and support their favorite charities? It's a recipe for a good time.

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to grab an exclusive featurette from the game show, which details some of the contestants this season talking about their love of the game, and what strategies they're bringing to the television classic.

A lot may come to mind when you think of some of the most famous game shows in television history.

There's The Price is Right, a morning stalwart for so many generations. And old-school classics like The Newlywed Game and The Dating Game will forever have a place on that vaunted list.

But when you think of present-day shows who've withstood the test of time, one of the first shows, if not the first show, that comes to mind is Wheel of Fortune. A television staple for the past forty-some years, Wheel of Fortune is as synonymous with American culture as baseball and fireworks on the Fourth of July.

With the regular edition still airing daily, the game has expanded to include celebrities in an exciting twist that has ushered even more fans into the mix.

A new group of famous people gets their chance to spin the wheel, and along the way, there is lots of laughter and good vibes as they hope and pray not to go bankrupt or lose a turn.

There is probably a decent strategy you can bring into the game, but as you'll see in the exclusive, some of them are just hoping to have fun, and hopefully, that will lead them to a victory.

It sometimes feels like there is a disconnect between the everyday person and celebrities, but experiences like this make you realize that they're still just people at the end of the day. They get excited to see the board light up with their guesses and get pained when they hear that dreaded ding for a wrong answer.

This edition has captivated audiences, and the third season looks just as engaging as the others.

So, check out this exclusive featurette below and let us know how you feel about the game show and what strategy you would bring if you got a chance to spin the wheel!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC on Sundays at 9/8c.

