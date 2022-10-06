Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

at .

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead.

In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle.

Jesse Lee Soffer Final Season - Chicago PD

Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he turned himself in and handed over his badge to join the army leading a team that tracked the worst drug cartel targets.

Halstead told Upton they would be fine because the job was only set to last eight months.

Worried Hubby -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22

“You’re the love of my life,” he added, “and if I’m yours, then you’ll know that you have to let me go.”

As the episode aired, Soffer took to Twitter to thank fans and say goodbye.

"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful," he tweeted.

"Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."

Blown Back -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22

"If I could like every single tweet I would," he added.

"I appreciate the love. It means so much to me. Thank you."

Variety broke the news of Soffer's exit in August.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement to the outlet.

The Dress Blues-tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show."

"I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Halstead has been one of the biggest characters on the show since its debut in 2014.

His exit will make for a big change for the show.

Connecting with a Vet -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3

What are your thoughts on the exit?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

