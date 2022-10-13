Glee: Controversies Surrounding FOX Dramedy to Take Center Stage in Discovery+ Docuseries

Glee was one of the most popular series on the air when it aired from 2009-2015.

The series featured a wealth of controversy throughout its time on the air, which will be the subject of a new ID and Discovery+ docuseries, according to Deadline.

The project will include key cast and crew members as they recount their experiences working on the show.

The series will cover the show's highs and lows of production and will also feature the close friends and family of the cast and production crew.

The docuseries will go behind the scenes into the death of actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn.

Monteith died in 2013 from an accidental heroin overdose.

Mark Salling, who starred as Finn's best friend Puck, died by suicide while awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges in 2018.

According to reports, the series will also touch upon the death of Naya Rivera in 2020.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died on a boating trip with her son.

Meanwhile, Lea Michele was accused of fostering a toxic environment on the set by Samantha Ware.

Several other cast members, including Amber Riley and Alex Newell, hinted at unrest on the set.

In an interview this week on The Michelle Collins Show, Chris Colfer said that he would not be seeing Lea Michele's broadway show Funny Girl.

“I can be triggered at home," he responded to Collins.

At this stage, we do not have confirmation about which cast and crew members will be a part of the project.

Details are probably still being ironed out, but what we do know is that this docuseries will span three episodes.

That means there's probably a lot of material for the series to delve into the finer details of working on the show.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.