Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of Death: ‘We Will Never Forget the Light You Brought to Us All’

Lea Michele took to Instagram Thursday morning to pay tribute to Cory Montieth on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Montieth, who played Finn Hudson on the FOX series Glee, passed away from a drug overdose on July 13, 2013.

As you are probably well aware, Michele had been in a relationship with her costar at the time of his death.

Actors Lea Michele and Cory Monteith inside the 11th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Actors Lea Michele and Cory Monteith inside the 11th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

"Hey you. 10 years," the Scream Queens alum's caption reads.

"It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she acknowledged alongside a black and white photo of the pair.

"I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten."

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy."

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee. She and Cory fell in love on the show set and began dating in 2012.

Fellow Glee costar Chord Overstreet also took to social media to pay tribute.

Actors Lea Michele and Cory Monteith pose backstage during the 2012 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live

"10 years ago today I lost one of my best friends," he wrote after sharing a song dedicated to his late costar.

"Feels like forever ago and at the same time it feels like it was just yesterday."

Overstreet continued, "I still struggle to process all of this some days, but Music has definitely helped me heal and deal with a lot of these emotions when they come up."

"We all miss and love you Cory."

Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Glee" Season 2

Montieth passed away two months before Glee Season 5 was set to debut.

The series paid tribute to the actor and character of Finn on Glee Season 5 Episode 3, which revealed Finn had died off-screen.

The series continued for one more season, but creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that he regretted continuing the show.

"Now, if this had happened, I would be like, 'That's the end,' "shared During an appearance on Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Ryan Murphy Attends SiriusXM Event

"Because you can't really recover from something like that."

All six seasons of Glee are now streaming on Disney+.

May Cory Monteith rest in peace.

57 TV Schools That Made the Grade
