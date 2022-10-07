Kelsey Grammer Teams with Daughter Spencer Grammer for Lifetime Christmas Movie

Sure, the Frasier revival was just picked up by Paramount+, but does award Kelsey Grammer the opportunity to work with his daughter?

Nope!

For that, you'll have to tune in to an upcoming film airing as a part of the It's A Wonderful Lifetime lineup on Lifetime.

Tony Award winner, three-time Golden Globe winner and six-time Emmy® Award winner Kelsey Grammer reteams with Lifetime to executive produce and star with his daughter, Spencer Grammer, in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve as part of the network’s 2022 It’s Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate.

Kelsey Grammer most recently starred in the network’s limited series event Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, cable’s #1 new scripted series in ad-supported cable in key demos.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered.

While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter.

After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas.

For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit.

“I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it. On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we’re making,” said Kelsey Grammer.

"Kelsey and Spencer joining It’s a Wonderful Lifetime for this new movie really makes it a real family affair and is a great reminder of what the holidays are all about.," said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content for Lifetime.

The concept for The 12 Days of Christmas Eve originated from Kelsey Grammer’s production company, Grammnet NH Productions, and developed in house by Lifetime.

Grammnet NH Productions produced alongside Johnson Production Group. Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo (Frasier, Light as a Feather, The Game) and Jordan McMahon (Frasier, The Game) are executive producers.

The script is written by Eirene Tran Donahue (A Sugar & Spice Holiday) and directed by Dustin Rikert (Two Tickets to Paradise).

Are you excited to see the Grammer duo on screen together for what is sure to become a holiday classic?

