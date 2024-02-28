Bethenny Frankel Makes Her Lifetime Acting Debut in Danger in the Dorm

Bethenny Frankel is stepping out of her The Real Housewives of New York City shoes once again as she takes on a new acting role for Lifetime's Danger in the Dorm.

This is Frankel's first acting role in over ten years, though she has been on television during this time.

Her role as Jill in The Neighbors Episode 21 was her first acting role since the 1990s, and now she's back for a major movie appearance.

Bethenny Frankel to Star in Danger in the Dorm

Danger in the Dorm is a far cry from reality TV as it follows true crime novelist Ann Rule's story of the same name.

Bethenny Frankel is more than a former Housewife, though. She's a television personality, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist.

Now, we can add Lifetime actress to her resume as she stars alongside Clara Alexandrova (A Million Little Things).

"In my 20s, I briefly attempted acting and was shocked to be asked to immerse myself in such a significant role," Frankel said of her casting.

"My greatest takeaway is to recognize the thankless hard work that the cast and crew input every day.

"It exceeded my wildest imagination, and I watch TV and movies differently now."

"Cold outdoor scenes and 12-hour days are the norm.

"It was an incredible experience that I'm grateful to have been afforded. This embarks another possible new chapter in my 50s. As if being an accidental influencer wasn't enough... I'm not worthy!" Frankel concluded.

Not only was Frankel excited about the role, but director Robin Hays had nothing but positive things to say about Bethenny Frankel.

"It's an absolute thrill to collaborate with Bethenny. Her dedication and talent breathe life into every scene," Hays stated.

"Watching her bring depth and authenticity to the character is a reminder of why I fell in love with storytelling in the first place. I can't wait for people to see this film!"

What is Danger in the Dorm about?

True crime fans better buckle in for this new hit coming to Lifetime.

Danger in the Dorm tells the story of a quiet college campus that is terrorized by a killer after an honor student is murdered.

Danger in the Dorm follows Kathleen (Clara Alexandrova) after the tragic murder of her childhood best friend and fellow classmate, Becky.

Kathleen has to forego her rebellious and youthful spirit in order to catch a killer who is preying on young girls around campus.

At the same time, her mother, Joanne (Bethenny Frankel), tries to protect Kathleen from the danger looming around every corner.

Danger in the Dorm Release Date

There is not an official release date for Danger in the Dorm just yet, but we know that it will be released this summer as part of Lifetime's summer Ripped From the Headlines movie slate.

This is not the first of Ann Rule's works to debut as a Lifetime movie. Others include Too Late to Say Goodbye, Hunt for the I-5 Killer, Everything She Ever Wanted, and Capture of the Green River Killer.

Other works include Sleeping With Danger, A Murder to Remember, A Rose For Her Grave, A House On Fire, 12 Desperate Hours, and Circle Of Deception.

