Law & Order: SVU Schedules Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode, but Rollins Will Return on Spinoff

Ever since it was announced Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: SVU, there has been one giant question:

When would this iconic star's final episode air?

Now, we have an answer about which episode will include the farewell.

Give Me My Remote reports that Rollins will exit during Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9.

But that won't be the last we see of Giddish as Rollins.

TV Line reported Tuesday that the star would appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime later this season.

Thankfully, that rules out Rollins getting killed off, but it doesn't soften the blow of the big exit.

When news broke in August that the star was exiting, many were left questioning the decision.

Variety revealed that the decision came from above the people who worked on the series.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” Giddish said in a statement.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

“ I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” she continued.

What are your thoughts on the decision to write out Rollins?

Are you excited she'll be a part of an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.