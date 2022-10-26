Nancy Drew to End With Season 4 on The CW

Another bites the dust at The CW, and this one hurts.

The network announced Wednesday that Nancy Drew will end its run with its upcoming fourth season.

A premiere date has not been set, but it will likely return in the first quarter of 2023.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way."

"We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Added series star Kennedy McMann: “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy."

"What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her."

"I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning."

"You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Given that the end was not announced earlier this year The Flash (after Season 9) and Riverdale (after Season 7), it sure sounds like the decision was made due to the continued changes at the network.

The CW canceled more than half of its scripted roster earlier this year ahead of the Nexstar takeover.

It was also recently revealed that Mark Pedowitz was vacating his post as CEO.

The aim of Nexstar is to make the network profitable.

Since its inception, the network was a content farm for WB and CBS-produced shows that went on to make money with streaming and international deals.

With the network changing focus, it looks to be veering away from the teen-oriented shows that are synonymous with its past.

After this season, All American, All American: Homecoming, Kung Fu, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Walker, Walker Independence, The Winchesters, and Gotham Knights will be the only shows on the network, assuming they all land renewals.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for the Drew Crew's last hurrah?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.