Nancy Drew EP Criticizes The CW For Disrespectful Cancellation: 'They Suck'

When news broke in October 2022 that Nancy Drew had been canceled after four seasons, it was news to the cast and EPs.

With four episodes still to film at the time, producers had to scramble to craft a series finale worthy of the show.

After the last episode airing on The CW, producer Larry Teng opened up about how the gang learned the show would not be renewed.

Kennedy McMann had already plotted her next role as the lead of The Good Doctor spinoff, but there was hope she could pull double duty.

"Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever," Teng wrote on X.

"Because that's what almost happened. Kennedy was in line to shoot THE GOOD LAWYER. And like any good agent would do, Kennedy's rep asked our Studio what our future schedule for NANCY DREW was going to look like," he added.

"Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both. And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW."

"Right around the time we were in prep on Episode 410. And asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions."

That call confirmed what many fans and those associated with the show feared: Nancy Drew had been canceled.

"And it was then, he said to us 'Oh, we're not picking you up… the show is too expensive.' Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told," the message continues.

"At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale."

"What a f-cking sh-tty way of telling us we were getting canceled," Teng continued.

"Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end."

"It was so glib. No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show."

"I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck," Teng affirmed.

"They have every right to turn a profit… Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f-cking disrespect."

"I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew."

Thankfully, Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 was a closure-filled conclusion that brought the series full circle.

But it's unfortunate knowing that the creatives and cast were out of the loop regarding the series' future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.