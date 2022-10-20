P-Valley Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

P-Valley is sticking around at Starz.

The premium cabler has ordered a 10-episode third season of the critically acclaimed drama series, which is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall.

According to Starz, P-Valley Season 2 currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms domestically, up +23% vs season one in the same time frame.

The cabler notes that viewing has catapulted P-Valley to the top spot as STARZ’s biggest show.

“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ."

"This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike."

"We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide," said Katori Hall.

We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire."

“And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show."

"From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter."

"It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King, Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop and Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for STARZ.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.