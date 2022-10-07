Peacock Announces Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Based on a True Story

The casting for the highly anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story is ramping up.

Peacock announced today that Chris Messina (Sharp Objects, I Care A Lot) will star opposite Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) in the thriller from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher).

Messina will play Nathan. And that's all you're going to get, as all other details are being kept under wraps.

As was previously announced, Cuoco will be playing a married woman named Ava Bartlett.

But here's what we do know.

The dark comedic thriller is about a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow close toilet seat.

I don't know about you, but I can count myself as one of America's obsessed.

You probably do the same when it comes to true crime and murder.

And you should wonder why anyone would still have an old-fashioned, slamming toilet seat!

But I digress.

Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films.

Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Aggregate most recently released the fifth season of Ozark for Netflix; Under the Banner of Heaven for FX; A Teacher, starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson; and The Outsider on HBO, starring Ben Mendelson and Cynthia Erivo.

Other upcoming projects include the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, from writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), which will star Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Also coming up is the Apple TV+ limited series Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson; the Peacock comedy thriller starring Kaley Cuoco Based On A True Story; and Netflix’s Florida Man series starring Edgar Ramirez.

As an actor, Bateman just wrapped production on the Untitled Nike film directed by Ben Affleck and will next star with Taron Egerton in the film Carry-On, a thriller for Netflix and Amblin.

Bateman will also direct and produce the feature film “Dark Wire” for Netflix.

